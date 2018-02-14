The Punjab National Bank on Wednesday told the Bombay Stock Exchange that it has detected fraudulent transactions worth more than Rs 10,000 crore in a Mumbai branch. The bank said it has informed law enforcement agencies about the transactions.

“The Bank has detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions [messages] in one of its branches in Mumbai for the benefit of a few select account holders with their apparent connivance,” the bank said in an official communication.

“Based on these transactions, other banks appear to have advanced money to these customers abroad,” PNB said.

The bank said it was committed to “clean and transparent banking” and that it would take a closer look at these transactions and “determine the bank’s liability”.

“In the Bank, these transactions are contingent in nature and liability arising out of these on the Bank shall be decided based on the law and genuineness of underlying transactions,” the statement said.

The share price of the bank, the country’s third-largest lender, slipped in early trade on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.