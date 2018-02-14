Former Union minister and veteran Telugu Desam Party leader Bolla Bulliramaiah died of age-related illnesses at his home in Andhra Pradesh’s Tanuku on Tuesday, PTI reported. Bulliramaiah was 92.

“Bulliramaiah rendered exemplary services to the Telugu Desam Party and the people,” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said. “His death is a deep loss for the party.”

Bulliramaiah joined the TDP when it was founded in 1982. He became a Member of Parliament in 1984, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru constituency in 1991, 1996 and 1999. He served as minister of state for commerce between 1996 and 1998, in the United Front government.