Members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly harassed couples at the Sabaramati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, ANI reported. The members, carrying sticks, chased couples away from the area. The police later detained the activists.

The Sangh Parivar outfit also staged a protest in Hyderabad against Valentine’s Day celebrations. On Tuesday, the organisation had warned pubs and restaurants in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills not to organise events for Valentine’s Day.

The Bajrang Dal had also organised a rally in Nagpur on Tuesday. “If couples have the right to celebrate Valentine’s Day, we have the right to save our culture,” they had said. They also warned that they would marry off couples seen celebrating on Wednesday.

In Chennai, an organisation called the Bharat Hindu Front conducted a “marriage ceremony” of a dog and a donkey on Wednesday in protest against the day.

Pro-Kannadiga outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on the other hand, married two sheep in Bengaluru in support of Valentine’s Day. “We should not object to the celebration cause love does not have any community or caste,” its leader Vatal Nagaraj said. “The Centre should declare one-day holiday for love. The state government should give Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh to any couple who marry for love.”