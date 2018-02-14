The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a suspected Indian Mujahideen militant who has been absconding since the 2008 Batla House encounter in the city, PTI reported. Two militants were killed and two were arrested during the police action on September 19, 2008.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell nabbed Aziz Khan alias Junaid from the Indo-Nepal border, The Indian Express reported.

“He was involved in many bombing incidents,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said, according to ANI. “He was wanted in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh blasts, 2008 Delhi and Jaipur serial blasts, 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and had escaped during the Batla House encounter.” Khan was also associated with Atif Amin, who was killed in the encounter, the police said.

Kushwaha added that Khan was an expert bomb maker, conspirator and executioner. “165 people died in incidents he was involved in,” the police officer added.

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh and the Delhi Police Rs 5 lakh for information about him, The Indian Express reported.