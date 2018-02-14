Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said that crimes against women have reduced by 12% in the state between 2013 and 2017, PTI reported.

The state government has set up “mahila desks” in 786 of the 861 police stations, which has helped the police address matters related to women better, he said in response to a question in the Rajasthan Assembly. The government has also set up women police stations in 40 districts, he added.

Other measures, like constituting women patrol teams, taking swift action when a crime is reported, installing closed circuit television cameras, and conducting special campaigns, had helped reduced the crime rate, Kataria claimed.

According to the latest National Crime Record Bureau data, the number of crimes against women had reduced marginally from 31,216 in 2014 to 27,422 in 2016. However, the state still accounted for 8.1% of the crimes against women in India, and ranked four in the category.