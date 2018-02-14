One person was reportedly wounded, and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting incident at an entrance to the United States National Security Agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, BBC reported. Reports had earlier said that three people were injured.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in Baltimore said it has dispatched its personnel to the site and that the incident has been “contained”. Larry Whitley, a Spokesperson for the Fort Meade police department, said the person injured in the incident had been taken to a hospital, The Washington Post reported.

The #FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time. Continue monitoring @FBIBaltimore for updates. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) February 14, 2018

A black sports utility vehicle pulled up at the entrance to the NSA facility on Wednesday morning and soon after gunfire rang out. CBS News put out images that showed the vehicle, which seemed to have crashed into concrete barricade blocks, with what appeared to be bullet holes in the front windscreen.

The White House said that President Donald Trump had been briefed about the incident, The Washington Post reported. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” the Trump administration said in a statement. ‘We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”