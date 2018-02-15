United States: 17 killed, many injured after former student opens fire at Florida school
The gunman was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour after the incident.
Seventeen people, including students, were killed and over a dozen injured at a Florida school on Wednesday after a 19-year-old former student opened fire. The gunman, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour later, The New York Times reported.
Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had earlier expelled Cruz for disciplinary reasons, authorities said.
The incident took place shortly before dismissal time at 2.40 pm (1.10 am Wednesday Indian time). After students and staff heard “what sounded like gunfire”, the school went into lockdown, said the school district on Twitter.
Students were seen running out of the building as the police and emergency services personnel moved inside, Reuters reported.
“This is catastrophic,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. “There really are no words.”
This was the 18th shooting in a school in the United States so far in 2018, said a gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety.
Soon after the shooting incident, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school”.