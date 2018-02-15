Seventeen people, including students, were killed and over a dozen injured at a Florida school on Wednesday after a 19-year-old former student opened fire. The gunman, identified as Nikolaus Cruz, was arrested in a neighbouring city about an hour later, The New York Times reported.

Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School had earlier expelled Cruz for disciplinary reasons, authorities said.

The incident took place shortly before dismissal time at 2.40 pm (1.10 am Wednesday Indian time). After students and staff heard “what sounded like gunfire”, the school went into lockdown, said the school district on Twitter.

Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site. — Broward Schools (@browardschools) February 14, 2018

Students were seen running out of the building as the police and emergency services personnel moved inside, Reuters reported.

“This is catastrophic,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. “There really are no words.”

This was the 18th shooting in a school in the United States so far in 2018, said a gun control group, Everytown for Gun Safety.

Our hearts are with all those impacted by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida today.



This is the 18th school shooting in the U.S. in 2018. https://t.co/YdPLz4zuOS — Everytown (@Everytown) February 14, 2018

Soon after the shooting incident, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that “no child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school”.