Three people died after fire broke out in Mumbai’s Andheri and Airoli areas early on Thursday.

A woman and her daughter died in a fire at a cosmetic shop in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, around 4 am, ANI reported. Firefighters took an hour to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Around 1.15 am, a fire broke out at a godown in Andheri’s Mittal Estate, DNA reported. Five fire tenders brought the fire under control by 3.50 am. One person, identified as Pradeep Vishwakarma, was killed in the fire, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

