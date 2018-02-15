A five-storey under-construction building on Thursday afternoon collapsed at Sarjapur road in Bengaluru’s Kasavanahalli locality.

At least four workers had been killed in the collapse, The News Minute reported, quoting Mayor Sampath Raj. Around 15 workers were still trapped in the debris and six others have been rescued, the mayor said. However, several other media reports did not give a toll, and said at least 20 workers were feared trapped in the debris.

Raj also said that though the under-construction building was five-storeyed, the builders were only sanctioned to build three storeys.

The state Disaster Management said a team of the National Disaster Response Force was assisting the Karnataka Fire Department in the rescue operation.

