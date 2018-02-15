China on Thursday voiced its opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh and said it would lodge a protest through diplomatic channels.

“China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang was quoted as saying by Xinhua. “The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the disputed area.”

Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre and Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, and laid the foundation stone for an academic block at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science in the town of Naharlagun.

Geng said the two countries had reached a consensus on managing the border disputes, and were working towards resolving them negotiation and consultation, Reuters reported. “The Chinese side urges the Indian side to honour its commitment and abide by the relevant consensus, and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the boundary question.”

China had also objected to President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the state in November 2017, saying India should refrain from complicating the border dispute when bilateral relations “are at a crucial moment”.

The two countries were involved in a 74-day standoff in August 2017 at the Doklam region in Sikkim sector. China has claimed that it is well within its rights to build infrastructure in the area, which it considers to be part of its sovereign territory. India, meanwhile, has said that Doklam is a “momentary hurdle” and that it is important for the two sides to not change the status quo.