The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the Cauvery river water sharing dispute on Friday. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had moved the court against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

In 2007, the tribunal allocated 419 thousand million cubic feet to Tamil Nadu, 270 tmcft to Karnataka, 30 tmcft to Kerala and 7 tmcft to Puducherry of the 740 tmcft of water available in the Cauvery basin. The Centre had notified the tribunal’s award in 2013.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami has asked the police to be on alert, keeping in mind the protests and subsequent violence in both states in 2017. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he was hopeful that the judgment would be in the state’s favour. “However, as we cannot take any chances we have put in place adequate security arrangements in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru districts,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Cauvery water dispute has been going on for 22 years now. Here’s a timeline of the events since 2016: