The Gurugram’s Civil Hospital has issued a show-cause notice to a third person after a woman (pictured above) was forced to give birth to a baby outside the emergency ward, The Indian Express reported on Friday. The woman’s family had alleged that the hospital’s staff denied her admission into the labour ward for not carrying an Aadhaar card.

An inquiry panel, which submitted its report on Thursday, said that emergency medical technician Manoj brought the woman and her husband to the hospital in an ambulance, but did not take them to the maternity ward, according to The Times of India.

Gurugram’s Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Rajora said a notice had been issued to the EMT. Earlier, a doctor and a nurse were issued show-cause notices immediately after the incident. Haryana health department has ordered action against the three employees, and suggested that their service contracts be terminated.

After the incident on February 9, the woman’s husband said a doctor and nurses present at the labour ward told him that a copy of the Aadhaar card was mandatory for admission for an ultrasound. The husband said he had her Aadhaar number with him, but did not have a hard copy of the card.

The husband immediately went to get the physical copy of the Aadhaar card. After waiting for almost two hours without any medical care, the woman, identified as Munni, delivered the baby on the floor of the gate of the emergency ward.

After people at the hospital complained, the administration admitted the mother and her child to the gynaecology ward.