The Supreme Court on Friday reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of the Cauvery river water from 192 thousand million cubic feet to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet per year. The court also increased the water allocation for Karnataka by 14.75 thousand million cubic feet per year, and said that the extra water for Karnataka is to meet the drinking needs of Bengaluru.

The court said no state can claim absolute rights over Cauvery. The water sharing dispute has been going on for 22 years now.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka had moved the court against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s ruling. In 2007, the tribunal had allocated 419 thousand million cubic feet to Tamil Nadu, 270 tmcft to Karnataka, 30 tmcft to Kerala and 7 tmcft to Puducherry of the 740 tmcft of water available in the Cauvery basin. The Centre had notified the tribunal’s award in 2013.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami has asked the police to be on alert on Friday, keeping in mind the protests and violence in both states because of the dispute in 2017. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he was hopeful that the judgment would be in his state’s favour. “However, as we cannot take any chances we have put in place adequate security arrangements in Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru districts,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.