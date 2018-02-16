Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with more than 3,500 school and college students at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on Friday, answering questions on how to prepare for exams and deal with the stress.

Called “Pariksha Par Charcha”, Modi’s speech was also aired at all CBSE-affiliated schools across the country, and comes weeks after he released a book on the topic.

“Never let the student within you die,” Modi said while beginning his speech.

Modi answered pre-recorded questions about confidence, hard work and concentration. “Do not think of me as your Prime Minister, think of me as your friend,” he said. “You are going to conduct my exam today, you all are my examiners,” he said, to a laughing audience. “You decide how many marks you will give me out of 10.”

The Prime Minister thanked the television media for broadcasting the programme to students across the country.

We are having a great discussion on why students must appear for exams with a smile, without stress. Watch #Pariksh… https://t.co/OVL76WlUwb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2018

All set for #ParikshaPeCharcha. Several students to interact with PM @narendramodi during the programme, which will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/FufdrTfV1P — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 16, 2018

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar also interacted with the students. “We are working on improving the infrastructure of the education system in India,” he said. “PM Modi’s vision for education in the country is ‘sabko shiksha acchi shiksha’ [Good education for all]”.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked all educational institutes to air the speech, and the University Grants Commission issued directives asking university vice-chancellors and college principals to ensure institutes provide large screens for students to see the programme.

On Thursday, however, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said schools need not air the speech, saying “no one is willing to listen to speeches” at a time when exams are round the corner. “Instead, students are busy preparing for their examinations,” he said. “Making preparations for live telecast of the speech will not be the right thing to do now.”