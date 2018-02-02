A book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students cope with the pressure of examinations is set to release on Saturday.

Exam Warriors, published by Penguin Random House, suggests ways to overcome examination stress, how to stay calm during tests, and how to make use of time and energy after they are over, The Indian Express quoted a press release from the publishing house as saying.

“I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow,” the press release quoted Modi as saying.

Exam Warriors will be made available in multiple languages for students.

Exams.......the Warriors are coming!



Watch out for the #ExamWarriors book, releasing tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tpHMgg25m4 — Exam Warriors (@examwarriors) February 2, 2018

Modi will also address students on February 16, at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium, the Hindustan Times reported. A senior official in the Ministry of Human Resource Development told the newspaper that nearly 3,500 students from across the country will attend the talk.

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will begin from March 5, the Indian School Certificate exams for Class 12 will commence on February 7, and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams for Class 10 will start on February 26.