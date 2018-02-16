Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday dissolved the party’s highest decision making body, the Congress Working Committee, and formed a 34-member Steering Committee to work for the upcoming plenary session, PTI reported. The session is likely to be held before the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 5.

The Steering Committee will meet on Saturday to decide the schedule for the plenary session. During the session, the committee members will ratify the election of Gandhi as the Congress president on December 11. After the plenary session, the panel will give way for the formation of a new Congress Working Committee.

The members of the Steering Committee include former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and many other senior party leaders. State heads of the Congress, like PL Punia and RPN Singh are also part of the panel.

However, some permanent invitees like Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Vilas Muttemwar, RK Dhawan, Shivajirao Deshmukh, MV Rajasekharan and Mohsina Kidwai have been dropped.