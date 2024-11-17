Former Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Anil Jha on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Jha, who represented the Kirari Assembly seat in Delhi twice, said that he was inspired by Kejriwal’s work at the grassroots for Dalits.

Kejriwal welcomed Jha into the party, describing him as one of the most prominent leaders from the Purvanchal region, which comprises parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and western Bihar.

“People from Purvanchal come to Delhi seeking good education and employment,” Kejriwal said. “Most of them live in slum colonies, where there were many problems earlier. But since we formed the government in 2015, we have been providing basic services such as water, electricity, sewers and roads to people in non-notified colonies.”

The development came on a day when Delhi minister and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party and the Council of Ministers.

Gahlot said that the party was facing “grave challenges” and alleged that political ambitions had overtaken its commitment to the people. He referenced controversies such as the “Sheeshmahal” episode involving the renovation of Kejriwal’s residence, saying they had “made everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi.”