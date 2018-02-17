The Delhi Police have booked the editor of a Hindi news channel for allegedly raping a woman employee, officials said on Saturday. He has been booked under charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) BK Singh told Scroll.in that the woman approached the Tughlaq Road police station on Thursday evening, and a First Information Report was registered on Friday. Singh added that the editor will be interrogated after the woman’s statement is recorded before a magistrate.

The complainant told the police that she had met the man, who was not her employer then, in July 2017. She had sought his help to deal with a sexual harassment case pertaining to her former office in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the complainant said. The accused had helped her in pursuing the case, and then offered her a job as the vice president in his news channel, she said.

The complainant added that after she was employed by the accused, he booked suites in prominent hotels on the pretext of official meetings and raped her on several occasions. He would also threaten to terminate her contract if she disclosed anything about it, she said. When the editor found out last week that she was going to file a police complaint, he fired her, the woman said.

The editor denied having an intimate relationship with the woman, and claimed that she was never on the news channel’s payroll.