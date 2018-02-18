Normal life in parts of Jammu and Kashmir was affected by a shutdown called for by separatists on Saturday. The shutdown was in protest against the killing of a Hurriyat leader, and the Supreme Court order against an Army major in connection with the killing of three civilians in Shopian.

Separatist leaders have criticised the Supreme Court for restraining the police from taking action against an Army officer accused in the Shopian killings. The state police had filed an FIR against Army Major Aditya Kumar, but his father had moved the top court against it. The FIR was filed after three civilians died in Army firing on January 27.

Shops and many other places in Srinagar were shut on Saturday and public transport stayed off the roads. Restrictions under Section 144 were imposed in Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and MR Gunj police station areas of the city, and partial restrictions were in force in Maisuma and Kralkhud areas, according to PTI.