Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family arrived in New Delhi on Saturday night for a week-long visit, PTI reported.

His agenda agenda includes talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on defence, counter-terrorism and jobs, meetings with business leaders and representatives of the Indian film industry in Mumbai, and trips to Agra’s Taj Mahal, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Askhardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Amritsar’s Golden Temple and Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

Wheels up for India and a busy visit, focused on creating good jobs and strengthening the deep connection between the people of our two countries. 🇨🇦🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jg6UmL9y4S — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 16, 2018

A high point for the High Commissioner to receive the Prime Minister of Canada on Indian soil. Aparna and I were delighted to welcome Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau at AFS Palam pic.twitter.com/f7ONqRZL0d — Vikas Swarup (@VikasSwarup) February 17, 2018

Trudeau will visit the Taj Mahal on Sunday, and Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar on Monday.

On February 20, Trudeau will be in Mumbai to meet business leaders and representatives of the Indian film industry in Mumbai. On February 21, he will visit Golden Temple, and a day later, the Jama Masjid and a cricket ground in New Delhi.

He will meet Modi on February 23.

“A long wait is finally over as Prime Minister of Canada @JustinTrudeau accompanied by Madame Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and their three children arrive in India on a State Visit,” India’s High Commissioner to Canada, Vikas Swarup wrote on Twitter as Trudeau landed in Delhi.