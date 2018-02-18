The Union Public Service Commission on Sunday released results of the preliminary Engineering Services Exam. Candidates who qualify will now take the Main exams, and then shortlisted for an interview for recruitment into the Indian Engineering Services.

The results were declared on the official website. The number of candidates shortlisted for the Main exams are about six times of the total number of vacancies this year, NDTV reported.

On February 7, the Union Public Service Commission opened applications for the 2018 Civil Services preliminary examination for recruitment for posts in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, the Indian Police Service, and the Indian Forest Service, among others.

The preliminary exams are on June 3.