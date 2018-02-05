The Union Public Service Commission will announce the procedure for applications for the 2018 Civil Services preliminary examination on Wednesday. It is scheduled to issue a notification, with details of the application process for the examination, the calendar for the year showed.

The preliminary examination is due on June 3. Aspirants can submit their applications by March 6.

On February 7, the UPSC will also release the notification for the preliminary examination of Indian Forest Service, according to its calendar. The notifications will be available on the UPSC’s website, www.upsc.gov.in.

Lakhs of candidates write the civil services exams every year for posts in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and the Indian Police Service, among others. Candidates are recruited in three stages – a preliminary exam, a mains exam and finally, an interview.

The Union Public Service Commission announced the results of its 2017 Civil Services (Main) examination on January 10.