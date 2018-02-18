Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at New Delhi’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. Senior leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah, were also present at the inauguration.

Modi thanked Shah and other party workers for completing work on the new headquarters. “Generations of workers have given their lives for the party,” Modi said at the inauguration. “The Jan Sangh and BJP leaders have been at the forefront at all leading mass movements after Independence.”

Shah said every BJP member has dreamt of the party’s “own office”. “Now when the prime minister inaugurates this, this dream will turn into reality.”

PM Modi, Amit Shah, LK Advani, MM Joshi, Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh & Nitin Gadkari at the newly inaugurated BJP headquarters at #Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg pic.twitter.com/hmOHta5Too — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates BJP's new HQ in the presence of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Delhi. https://t.co/lnp7W09cS1 pic.twitter.com/P2UkHwaU5R — BJP (@BJP4India) February 18, 2018

HM Rajnath Singh, Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan & Piyush Goyal arrive for the inauguration of BJP's new headquarters at #Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. pic.twitter.com/VpcJskloev — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

The new building is fitted with advanced communication tools, including video-conferencing, to help office-bearers co-ordinate official works with their counterparts in the state, ANI reported.

The move comes after a Supreme Court directive ordering party offices to relocate from the Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. The BJP will reportedly move out of its Ashoka Road headquarters as early as next week.