A group of men molested and thrashed a 23-year-old Delhi University student in Mukherjee Nagar in the national Capital on Friday night, The Hindu reported on Monday. The police said the incident took place when the student was on her way back to the college hostel along with a friend.

The victim’s friend made a call to the Police Control Room saying a group of men were beating up her friend, an unidentified senior police officer said. The complainant later told the police that she had returned from watching a movie with five of her friends around 10 pm when the incident took place.

The complainant said that she alighted near her locality and started walking towards the Delhi University hostel along with one of her friends. Suddenly a man, who appeared to be in his twenties, pulled off her cap. When she pushed him aside, the man called his friends from a nearby eatery, and the six accused circled her and started beating her up.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north west) Aslam Khan told DNA that a case of assault and molestation had been registered based on the victim’s complaint. “Efforts to nab the criminals are being made. CCTV footage is being checked to identify and trace them,” he added.