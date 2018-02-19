Suspended Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who is Congress MLA NA Haris’s son, on Monday surrendered before police at the Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru, two days after he allegedly assaulted a man in a restaurant.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief G Parameshwara told reporters on Sunday that Nalapad had been suspended from the party for six years.

Karnataka: Congress MLA NA Haris's son Mohammed Haris Nalapad has surrendered. He is accused of allegedly thrashing a man in a pub in Bengaluru's UB City pic.twitter.com/K2iJiTw8M0 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

The complainant, Praveen Venkatachalaiah, said Nalpad picked an argument with his friend Vidvat, who had broken his leg four weeks ago and had stretched his leg out because he couldn’t move it. The Congress leader got angry and asked Vidvat to apologise for stretching his leg out. When Vidvat refused, an argument ensued between the two, and soon after Nalapad and his supporters started beating him up, Venkatachalaiah said.

Nalapad and his supporters reportedly even visited Vidvat at the hospital where he had been admitted, and warned him against filing a complaint.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party workers protested outside the police station, demanding that Nalapad be booked for attempt to murder. They also demanded Haris’s resignation. The police had to baton-charge the protestors to bring the situation under control.