Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the electrification of a railway line between Mysuru and Bengaluru, flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, and visited Shravanabelagola.

At Mysuru, Modi addressed a public rally – his first election address in the state where Assembly elections are due in the coming months, Mint reported. Mysuru, the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is considered a Congress stronghold.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Congress government in Karnataka is focusing on misleading people and dividing society,” Modi said at the Mysuru rally. “Karnataka needs a Bharatiya Janata Party government that works with a definite mission, not the Congress government that is working for commission.”

Karnataka needs a BJP Government that works with a definite mission, not the Congress government that is working for commission. pic.twitter.com/lk0XHydAiJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2018

PM launches railway projects in Mysuru; also flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur -https://t.co/0XmtiGTUjz pic.twitter.com/kuNJxj4R1F — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 19, 2018

At Shravanabelagola, the Prime Minister said, “Saints and seers from our land have always served society and made a positive difference.”

Modi’s visit to Karnataka comes just a week after Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed multiple meetings in the state.