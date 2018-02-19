The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the Ministry of Women and Child Development to ensure the filling up of vacant posts in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights within 90 days, PTI reported. The commission is a “critical institution” in matters related to children, the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

The court also asked the ministry to consider finding a candidate for the post of the commission’s chairperson, as the incumbent’s tenure ends in September. The panel is required to have six members and a chairperson, according to the provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act 2005. The commission has three members currently, PTI reported.

The petition was filed by advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, who urged the need for a better equipped panel to deal with matters related to children. The petition said the delay in the appointment of members hindered the dispensing of justice.

The commission has been tasked with addressing the implementation of child rights, protection of children from sexual offences and free and compulsory education.