India test-fired its indigenous nuclear-capable Agni-II ballistic missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on Tuesday morning, PTI reported citing the Ministry of Defence.

The missile was test-fired from a launchpad of the Integrated Test Range in Balasore around 8.40 am. It was conducted by the Army’s Strategic Forces Command with logistic support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the officials said.

Agni-II is a medium-range ballistic missile with two solid fuel stages. The missile is 20 metres long, weighs 17 tonnes and can carry a payload of 1,000 kg. It has a strike range of more than 2,000 km. It has already been inducted into the Indian Army.