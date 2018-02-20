Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel presented the first Budget of the newly-elected Assembly on Tuesday. While the government has allocated Rs 592 crore for a metro train project in Ahmedabad, a sum of Rs 780 crore will be spent to generate jobs, The Financial Express reported.

The Opposition walked out of the Assembly during the Budget speech after Speaker Rajendra Trivedi asked Congress MLA Harshad Ribadiya to leave because he was throwing groundnuts in the House, according to The Indian Express. Ribadiya had started shouting slogans when Patel hailed the government’s efforts to procure groundnut and cotton from farmers at minimum support price.

The state’s fiscal deficit reached an all-time low of 1.42% of the gross domestic product in 2016-’17, the government said.

The fiscal deficit which was 2.24% of GSDP in 2015-16 has come down to a record low level of 1.42% of GSDP During 2016-17. #GujaratBudget — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) February 20, 2018

Major highlights of the announcements made in the state Budget for 2018-’19: