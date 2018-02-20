The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission has asked the state to introduce a scheme to give the families of Army porters who die in the line of duty compensation that is on par with soldiers, PTI reported on Tuesday. The panel issued the order while hearing a case about a 25-year-old man who had died while serving the Army as a porter in Kupwara district.

“It is unfortunate that a person working with the Army like a solider has not been paid [compensation] by anybody,” the order issued by chairperson of the state human rights commission Justice Bilal Nazki (retired) said. The panel’s chairperson has directed the home department’s principal secretary to frame a scheme for the families of the eligible porters.

About compensation to the family of the 25-year-old porter, the commission asked the Kupwara deputy commissioner to follow the case with the Army unit responsible. “The deputy commissioner has been directed to ensure that due compensation is paid to the father of the deceased,” the spokesperson said.

The Kupwara deputy commissioner and the home department’s principal secretary have been asked to submit a report on the actions within three weeks.