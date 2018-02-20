The Maldivian Parliament on Tuesday approved the extension of the state of emergency in the country by 30 days, Reuters reported. President Abdulla Yameen (pictured above) had on Monday proposed extending the emergency, saying national security was still under threat and the constitutional crisis had not been resolved.

The state of emergency, imposed in the island nation on February 6, was scheduled to be lifted on Tuesday.

The Opposition boycotted the Parliament meeting, and said the approval was illegal as it was against the Constitution. They had boycotted a similar vote on Monday as well, leaving just 39 ruling party MPs in the 85-member House. The opposition said such a vote needed the presence of at least 43 members.

President Yameen had declared the emergency in defiance of a Supreme Court order to release political prisoners and bring back exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed. Hours after the state of emergency was imposed, security forces stormed into the court premises and arrested two judges, including the chief justice. The police also arrested former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.