The Centre on Wednesday opposed pleas in the Supreme Court that sought a court-monitored inquiry by a Special Investigation Team in the Rs 11,380-crore scam at Punjab National Bank, ANI reported. Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench that a First Information Report has been registered and investigation was under way in the case.

The court asked the Centre to file a reply and adjourned the matter to March 16.

On Monday, two petitions were filed in the Supreme Court in connection with the banking fraud allegedly involving billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. The pleas, filed by Vineet Danda and ML Sharma, sought a court-monitored investigation in the case and an inquiry into the role of the bank’s top management. The petitions also asked the court to direct the Centre to initiate process of deportation of Modi within two months.

Modi and Choksi are among those booked for fraud and accused of cheating Punjab National Bank. The scam involved bank officials allegedly handing out fake Letters of Undertaking on behalf of companies associated with Modi, which allowed him to access massive foreign exchange loans that were completely unsecured.