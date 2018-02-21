Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Amritsar. Singh also interacted with Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

After the meeting, Singh told media persons that he had brought up the Khalistan issue with Trudeau. He said organisations working for the independent state of Khalistan were receiving funds from several countries including Canada.

“I took up with Trudeau the concerns about militancy [in Canada] we had raised. He promised to look into the matter,” Singh said.

On Monday, Trudeau had said in Mumbai that he supports “one united India” and this policy is “core to what Canada is”. “We have been diligent in ensuring that we are taking our responsibility seriously in cracking down on extremism,” he had said.

Many observers have speculated that he has not received due welcome on his trip to India because of his alleged support for Sikh separatist Khalistani groups in his country.

Bikers follow Trudeau’s convoy

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police said on Wednesday that they had apprehended two bikers who followed Trudeau’s convoy on Monday and performed stunts on their vehicles, PTI reported. The incident occurred on Monday at around 7.30 pm near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

After Trudeau’s convoy passed, the two bikers joined his security convoy near Kalanagar and started performing stunts. They were arrested and have been remanded in judicial custody till March 3.

Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau arrived in #Punjab's Amritsar, with his family, earlier today. MoS Hardeep Singh Puri & Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu were present to receive them. pic.twitter.com/oc9HgPOzuA — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

The 20-minute meeting between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh & Canadian PM Justin Trudeau can take Punjab 20 years ahead. This visit will strengthen India & Canada relations, it is a mutual symbiosis which can transform both the countries : Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/ec1VLxNVjA — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2018

On my way to Amritsar for an one-to-one meeting with Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau. pic.twitter.com/AtsZmmHcq7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 21, 2018

‘Empower women’

At a gathering at the Canada India Business Forum on Tuesday, Trudeau said both countries needed to bring more women into their workforce. “India only has 26% women in the business workforce and this number needs to increase...Empowering women is not just a nice thing to do, it is the smart thing to do,” he said, according to The Times of India.