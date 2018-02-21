The Patna Police on Wednesday arrested an Indian Revenue Service officer serving as a joint commissioner in the income tax department in the city for allegedly molesting a woman, the Hindustan Times reported.

The complainant, who hails from Sikkim, was staying at a hostel of a coaching institute where accused Ram Babu Gupta is a founder and mentor. The institute provides free residential coaching to students from the Scheduled Caste, Other Backward Caste and adivasi groups appearing for medical and engineering examinations.

The incident took place on February 17, reported IANS. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shibli Nomani confirmed Gupta’s arrest, and said the woman told the police that the accused barged into her hostel room and molested her. Gupta also reportedly offered the woman Rs 1,000 and asked her to marry him. But when the complainant raised an alarm, he fled.