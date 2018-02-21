Apple has released a fix for the glitch that made its devices crash when they received a particular Telugu character as a message. The company issued the fix as part of its latest update, iOS 11.2.6, on Monday.

The bug was first reported by the developers of the Aloha web browser on February 12, according to the BBC. Apple then said it was working to fix the problem urgently.

The glitch affected Apple’s iMessage app as well as WhatsApp, Facebook’s Messenger, Twitter, Outlook and Gmail, The Verge had reported. The apps would crash when the user typed or received the particular Telugu letter on the phone. If the letter was received as a message, the user would need to delete the entire thread to resolve the problem.

Apple issued the update for iPhones, iPads, Macs, smartwatches and TV set-top boxes.