A court on Wednesday sent Karnataka Congress legislator NA Haris’ son to 14 days in judicial custody for allegedly assaulting a man in a restaurant on the night of February 17. Six other accused were also sent to judicial custody along with him, Bengaluru Central Deputy Commissioner of Police N Chandragupta said, according to NDTV.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who was suspended as the general secretary of the Bengaluru District Youth Congress after the incident, had surrendered to the Cubbon Park Police in Bengaluru on Monday.

The two-day police custody of the accused ended on Wednesday. “We have conducted [a] preliminary inquiry into the incident and recorded their statements,” Chandragupta said, adding the accused had admitted to the crime.

Nalapad’s lawyer filed a bail application in the District Sessions Court, which will hear the plea on Friday.

The complainant, Praveen Venkatachalaiah, had said Nalapad picked an argument with his friend Vidvat, who had broken his leg four weeks ago and had stretched his leg out because he could not move it. Nalapad got angry and asked Vidvat to apologise. When Vidvat refused, an argument began, and soon after, Nalapad and his supporters started beating him up, Venkatachalaiah said.

Nalapad and his supporters are believed to have also visited Vidvat at the hospital and warned him against filing a complaint.