The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected a petition seeking an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s alleged role in the riots in Gorakhpur in 2007, ANI reported. Adityanath was the Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur at the time.

On February 1, the Allahabad High Court had upheld a sessions court verdict that quashed a magistrate’s order taking cognisance of a chargesheet against Adityanath in the case. However, the court had held that the chief judicial magistrate of Gorakhpur can decide on the case afresh “in accordance with the law and in the exercise of his unfettered discretion”.

On January 27, 2007, the Kotwali Police registered a First Information Report against Adityanath and several others for allegedly promoting enmity between two groups of people. After the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was arrested on the basis of the FIR, members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini – a group Adityanath founded – ransacked public property and torched a train compartment reserved for the physically challenged.

Later, an FIR was filed against Adityanath for allegedly inciting communal riots through hate speeches.