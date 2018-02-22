Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday presented the state Budget at the Assembly in Panaji. He went to the Assembly soon after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he was being treated for a pancreatic ailment since February 15.

He made a quick stop at his residence before heading to the Assembly.

In a brief speech before tabling the Budget, Parrikar thanked his well-wishers and said that he was overwhelmed with all the messages he received for a speedy recovery. “It fortifies my conviction that Goa and Goans are my extended family,” the chief minister said in the Assembly. “It is your wishes and prayers which have helped me recover speedily and return to Goa.”

Parrikar holds the finance portfolio in the state Cabinet. He said his interaction with the public will be limited during his recovery period, however, he will continue to discharge his regular duties and obligations as the chief minister.

Parrikar said this year’s Budget focuses on labour, employment and information technology. He added that the state government had earmarked Rs 548.89 crore for industrial labour and employment sector.

He said the total budgetary layout for the 2018-’19 Budget was Rs 17,123.28 crore – around 6.84% increase compared to financial year 2017-’18. The revenue surplus is pegged at Rs 144.61 crore, he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he was unable to write a detailed Budget speech on account of his health condition.

At the beginning and end of tabling the Budget, Parrikar had a word of thanks:



"With all humility, thank you for all the prayers offered" — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 22, 2018

CM of Goa #ManoharParrikar presents budget in the State Assembly. pic.twitter.com/FjEWSBQkIT — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

On Monday, the Budget Session of the Goa Assembly was shortened to four days because of his ill health. While in hospital, the chief minister replied to some queries in the Assembly through written responses.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Minister Sudin Dhavalikar had earlier said that Parrikar had asked him to table the Budget. Dhavalikar was tasked with taking on the chief minister’s responsibilities in the House in his absence.