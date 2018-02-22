The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul in connection with a loan default case, ANI quoted a spokesperson as saying. On February 19, the investigating agency had registered a case against Rotomac Global and its directors Vikram Kothari, Sadhana Kothari and Rahul Kothari for wilfully defaulting on loans worth Rs 3,695 crore from government banks.

“Both the accused were not cooperating with the investigators and were evasive in their replies during questioning which necessitated their custodial interrogation,” Hindustan Times quoted a CBI spokesperson as saying.

The CBI arrested the Kotharis after interrogating them for four days and conducting searches at their homes and office spaces in Kanpur.

The agency had filed the case based on a complaint from the Bank of Baroda, one of the banks from which he took a loan. The others involved are the Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and the Oriental Bank of Commerce. Kothari has been accused of criminal breach of trust, diverting funds and violating foreign exchange rule.

Kothari had denied any wrongdoing. “Yes, I took a loan from the bank, but it’s wrong information that I haven’t paid back,” he said, according to NDTV.

The Enforcement Directorate had also registered a case against the Rotomac Pens Chairperson under the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act, according to ANI.