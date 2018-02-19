The Chairman of Rotomac Pens, Vikram Kothari, on Sunday denied reports that he had fled the country after allegedly defaulting on repaying loans worth Rs 800 crore to public sector banks. Kothari had borrowed from five state-owned banks, including Allahabad Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

The Bank of Baroda had declared the Kanpur-based company’s owner wilful defaulter in February 2017, while officials of the Indian Overseas Bank had registered an FIR against him after his cheques had allegedly bounced.

“I am very much in Kanpur with my family, running my business here,” Kothari told the Hindustan Times. “So far as the issue of loans is concerned, I have been in talks with banks for long. Three meetings have taken place with the banks. The matter is pending with the tribunal.”

The businessman took a loan of Rs 485 crore from the Union Bank of India and a loan of Rs 352 crore from the Allahabad Bank. He had also borrowed Rs 1,400 crore from the Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 600 crore from Bank of Baroda and Rs 1,395 crore from the Bank of India, the Hindustan Times reported.

The development comes days after billionaire jewellery designer Nirav Modi was booked for fraud. The businessman is accused of cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 280 crore. Modi is believed to have fled the country in January. The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a look-out notice against Modi and three others.

The scam involved officials from within the bank allegedly handing out fake Letters of Understanding on behalf of companies associated with Modi, which allowed him to access massive foreign exchange loans that were completely unsecured.

The CBI had said that the bank had filed two complaints against Modi and a jewellery firm for the fraudulent transactions. The agency has also asked Interpol to help locate the billionaire jewellery designer.