United Nations Children’s Fund deputy executive chief Justin Forsyth on Wednesday resigned from his post following accusations that he sent inappropriate text messages and commented on what young female staff were wearing. The former Save the Children chief executive said he did not want to “damage” the charity organisations, BBC reported.

Save the Children UK released a statement about Forsyth’s “inappropriate behaviour” during his stint as the organisation’s chief executive officer, Reuters reported. Forsyth said he had “apologised unreservedly” to the three workers.

His resignation follows reports of sexual misconduct by Oxfam and Save the Children personnel.