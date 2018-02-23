Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed his Canandian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Friday. Trudeau and his family visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of a bilateral meeting. The two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, climate change, energy and education, reported NDTV.

On Thursday, Modi welcomed Trudeau to India, five days after the Canandian prime minister arrived in the country. The Indian prime minister said he is looking forward to holding talks with Trudeau to strengthen relations between the two nations. “I appreciate his deep commitment to ties between our two countries,” Modi said on Twitter.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi receives Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau & his family at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/g1rxUiNAu1 — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2018

Modi and Trudeau’s bilateral meeting comes after the latter did not receive due welcome on his trip to India because of his alleged support for Sikh separatist Khalistani groups in his country. On Thursday, the matter got escalated after convicted Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal was invited to a dinner with Trudeau in New Delhi. The invitation was later rescinded after the media questioned Trudeau over his soft stand on pro-Khalistan groups in Canada.

While the Indian government said that it was trying to ascertain how Jaspal Atwal, who lives in Canada, was issued a visa, the Canadian government said it was an oversight on their part.

Trudeau told reporters in New Delhi that his government had taken this incident very seriously, and admitted that Atwal should not have received the invitation. Later, Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai issued a statement, saying he was responsible for inviting Atwal to the reception dinner. “I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event,” Sarai said. “I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”