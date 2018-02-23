The Financial Action Task Force on Friday put Pakistan on a “grey list” for not taking adequate action against terrorist groups and individuals, The Hindu reported. The intergovernmental body, which sets standards for fighting illicit finance globally, put Pakistan on the watchlist after China withdrew its objection. The vote went through 36 to 1.

The United States introduced the motion, which countries such as United Kingdom, France and India supported, News18 reported. International financial institutions and banks will now find it difficult to conduct business in Islamabad, and Pakistani businesses will also face hurdles while raising money overseas.

The global body on Wednesday dismissed Pakistan’s claim that it had received a three-month reprieve from being added to the watchlist. Pakistan made the assertion after initial discussions in the International Co-operation Review Group had failed to reach a consensus.

Pakistan had been on the organisation’s watchlist from 2012 to 2015 because of money-laundering cases.

Meanwhile, the administration of United States President Donald Trump said it was “not satisfied” with Pakistan’s efforts in its fight against terrorism, PTI reported. “I know that we have restored some clarity in our relationship with Pakistan,” White House Deputy Press Secrerary Raj Shah told reporters on Thursday. “For the first time we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions.”

The United States made the statement even as counter-terrorism authorities in Pakistan launched a massive crackdown against three entities linked to Jamaat-ud-Dawah leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, The News reported. The authorities froze properties worth a million dollars and implemented other measures to block their funding.

No action could be taken against the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group as it does not have any public presence in Pakistan and does not conduct any public fundraising, the authorities claimed. “The organisation remains under the surveillance of the law enforcement agencies,” read documents that The News accessed.