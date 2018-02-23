The Railway Protection Force in Navi Mumbai on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man, soon after he was seen on CCTV footage forcibly kissing a woman on a railway platform, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident took place at Navi Mumbai’s Turbhe station at around 11.25 am, when the woman was waiting to board a train to Thane. “The woman tried to avoid him as she did not know him,” an unidentified railway police officer told the Hindustan Times. “However, a few seconds later, the accused grabbed her and started forcibly kissing her cheeks.”

The man, who was identified as Naresh Joshi, confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said.

A Railway Police Force officer who was examining the footage spotted the man forcibly kissing the woman, after which he was arrested, Mumbai Mirror reported. The police filed a case of sexual harassment against him under Section 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.