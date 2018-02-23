India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Dhanush ballistic missile on Friday morning from a naval ship off the Odisha coast, PTI reported. The test launch was “a complete success”, unidentified officials told PTI, adding that all the objectives of the missions were met.

Dhanush is a surface-to-surface missile that can hit both land and sea-based targets. The Strategic Force Command of the defence forces carried out the trial from a ship near Paradip in Bay of Bengal at 10.52 am, officials were quoted as saying.

The missile has a strike range of 350 km and can carry a payload of 500 kg. Dhanush is one of the five missiles the Defence Research and Development Organisation had built under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, officials added. It was last tested in November 2015.

Dhanush is a variant of the indigenous Prithvi missile.