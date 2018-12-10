India successfully test-fired surface-to-surface nuclear-capable missile Agni-5 on Monday, from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile was launched using a canister on a road mobile launcher, the Defence ministry said on Twitter.

The Strategic Forces Command, which is responsible for the management and administration of India’s nuclear weapons stockpile, monitored and carried out the launch, in the presence of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organisation, a press release by the principal defence ministry spokesperson said.

The missile, 17 metres tall and two metres wide, is capable of carrying 1.5 tonne of nuclear warheads and has a 5,000-km strike range, PTI reported.

The Agni-5 missile has been launched six times previously. The first two launches were in open configuration, whereas the third, fourth and fifth launches were from a canister integrated with a mobile launcher, PTI reported. Several new technologies were tested during the sixth launch in June.

“All mission objectives were successfully achieved,” the press release said. “This launch comes after a series of successful launches of the missile. It further strengthens the country’s deterrence capacity, which has been developed indigenously by assiduous efforts of scientists.”