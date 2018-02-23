The Congress in Maharashtra has expelled its senior leader and a former state minister Satish Chaturvedi for “promoting” rebel candidates during the Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections in 2017, PTI reported on Friday.

In a letter to Chaturvedi, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said it was taking action against him after getting complaints that he allegedly supported rebel Congress leaders to defeat the party’s candidates in the civic polls.

The party said the Nagpur District Congress Committee looking into the complaints and “the report findings confirmed your involvement in promoting rebel Congress candidates”.

The party said its final action of expelling Chaturvedi comes after he failed to respond to a a show-cause notice that was sent to him on January 23, ANI reported.

Chaturvedi has not yet responded.