Three bombs exploded at different locations in Myanmar’s Rakhine state early on Saturday, AFP reported. The explosions took place in Rakhine’s capital of Sittwe, including one at the home of a high-level official, the Myanmar Police said.

“Three bombs exploded and three other unexploded bombs were found. A police officer was injured but not seriously,” an unidentified police officer said. He said the blasts occured at 4 am local time (3 am Indian Standard Time).

One of the bombs exploded in the compound of the state government secretary’s residence. Another went off near an office in the city and a third on a road leading to a beach. “Some streets are being blocked by police already because of the bomb blasts,” Sittwe resident Zaw Zaw told AFP.

More details are awaited.