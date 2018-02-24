A woman has filed a First Information Report with the Bihar Police alleging that the United Nations Population Fund’s India representative Diego Palacios sexually harassed her, PTI reported on Friday. The complainant is a former consultant at the UNFPA’s Bihar office.

Patliputra Police Station House Officer TN Tiwary said the complaint was lodged based on the woman’s application dated February 21. Asked about legal immunity that UN diplomats hold, Tiwary said the complaint was registered as the woman mentioned only the accused’s name, not his designation.

A female assistant representative of the UNFPA office in Delhi has also been named in the FIR for allegedly mentally harassing the complainant by taunting her about her character.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said in the national Capital on Thursday that the ministry had received a complaint against Palacios, after which it asked for a response from the UNFPA. “The response now has been forwarded to the complainant,” he added.

The woman had written a complaint addressed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on February 2, asking for Palacios’ diplomatic immunity to be waived, The Times of India reported.