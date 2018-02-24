Sohan D Shira, the leader of the Garo National Liberation Army and Meghalaya’s “most wanted terrorist” was shot dead in an encounter with security forces on Saturday, PTI reported.

Shira, who carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was shot around 11.50 am in Achakpek village in Dobu area of the East Garo hills during an encounter with a joint team of the Garo Hills Police and Meghalaya’s Special Force 10 commandos, NDTV quoted the police as saying.

Shira’s death comes days after the police and security forces began cracking down on militant groups in the Garo Hills following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone N Sangma on February 18.

Meghalaya goes to the polls on February 27, and the attack on Sangma was seen as an attempt by militant groups to stop people from voting. Shira was named the prime suspect in the Sangma’s killing, according to news website NortheastIndia.

Confirming the killing, East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Kumar told PTI that authorities were conducting the necessary formalities with Shira’s body.

The Garo National Liberation Army was set up in 2010 by police officer Pakchara R Sangma, who deserted the state police force. Its aim was to fight for a separate Garoland in western Meghalaya, but the group has been blamed for dozens of killings, abduction extortion and attacks on security forces, NDTV reported.